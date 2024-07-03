Nani's 'Garam Garam' song from 'Surya's Saturday' out now

Thriller showcases one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances
After releasing the Garam Garam track in Telugu, the makers of Nani's upcoming action spectacle Surya's Saturday have unveiled the full official song in Hindi.
Lyrics have been penned by Siddhant Kaushal while the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Vivek Hariharan sung the song. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead.
The film is set to release on August 29, 2024, with Jakes Bejoy as the music director.
Officially titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the film is an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The film will be available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Nani was last seen in Shouryuv's directorial, Hi Nanna, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The Telugu flick garnered enormous appreciation from both critics and cinephiles. Hi Nanna is available on Netflix in Telugu, along with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam-dubbed versions.
