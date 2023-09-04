Nagarjuna praises former daughter-in-law Samantha Prabhu: 'She is a very good actress'

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 2:34 PM

In a heartwarming moment during the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, superstar and host Nagarjuna displayed genuine warmth and grace as he inquired about his former daughter-in-law, Samantha Prabhu. Vijay Deverkonda, Samantha's co-star in the film Kushi, was a guest on the show for promotional purposes. While some speculated that Samantha might have skipped the event to avoid meeting her ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna surprised everyone with his kind words.

During the episode, as Vijay discussed the film, Nagarjuna asked about Samantha and why she wasn't present. Vijay revealed that Samantha was currently in the US, promoting Kushi and focusing on her health. He expressed optimism that she would soon join the promotional activities in India. In a touching moment, Nagarjuna praised both Vijay and Samantha, stating, "You are a fantastic actor. She is a very good actress, and you both together make for an amazing pair."

For those unfamiliar with the backstory, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya. They decided to part ways in 2021 after four years of marriage, although the specific reasons for their separation remain undisclosed. Recent rumours have linked Nagarjuna to Shobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year, has chosen to take a year-long break from work to prioritize her health.

