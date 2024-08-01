My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from August 2-4

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:23 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:25 PM

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best activities you can indulge in around the country. Here's the list:

Watch a digital show

Step into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland at TODA with a fully immersive 360° experience. From August 3-31, join Alice on her adventures, partake in the Mad Hatter's tea party, follow the Cheshire Cat, and face the Queen of Hearts. Tickets are available from Dh148 for adults and Dh70 for children at fareharbor.com.

Go for a night swim

Escape the heat this summer with a luxurious night swim at Deck Too, Address Sky View. Enjoy the tranquil lobby pool and the stunning view of the Burj Khalifa's lights from 7pm to 10pm. Hotel guests get complimentary pool passes, while visitors can enjoy two-for-one access on weekdays for Dh320 (with Dh160 redeemable on food and drinks). On weekends, the same experience is Dh320 per person, with Dh160 redeemable on food and drinks. Relax, grab a drink, and unwind as the city lights twinkle around you.

Rejuvenate this summer

The Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre offers an exclusive wellness staycation in collaboration with Skin Laundry, available in August and September. This package includes an overnight stay, a wellness breakfast at Peacock Alley, a 60-minute luxury massage, a voucher for Skin Laundry's new DIFC clinic, and an in-room gift. Guests receive Skin Laundry's Dh915 signature laser facial, which rejuvenates the skin, and an exclusive travel skincare kit. The package starts at Dh1,870 per person and can be booked by contacting reservations.difc@waldorfastoria.com or calling 04 515 9999.

Craving Japanese food?

Taiko Dubai, the award-winning contemporary Asian restaurant at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, has reopened this month. Known for its innovative Japanese cuisine created by Chef Schilo van Coevorden, Taiko offers an 8-course Omakase menu and à la carte options with standout dishes like Shisha Sushi, Black Garlic Hummus, and Persian Black Cod. The restaurant operates Tuesday to Sunday, with dining hours from 7pm to 11pm and bar hours from 6pm to 12:30am. For reservations and more information, visit taikodubai.ae or call 04 281 4111.