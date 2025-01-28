Want to perform with Atif Aslam? Pakistani singer teases 'surprises' ahead of Dubai concert

Atif Aslam in Dubai, ahead of his concert on February 1

In 2025, music has become a byte-sized experience. You hear one hook in a 10-second reel, devour another melody as trending TikTok audio, or pair a song with your Instagram snap of trekking across a mountain hill or cruising on long drives. Social media has given each of us the ability and infrastructure to romanticise our day-to-day moments. “Be the hero of your own movie,” they say — and thanks to social platforms, we can actually attempt that.

However, the flip side of this digital culture is that an art form once celebrated as a unifying force can sometimes feel like a fleeting moment. Charts dominated by one hit today are replaced by another tomorrow and short-lived reels have become commonplace for discovering and engaging with music. But the shelf life of such formats is rarely long — or memorable.

Atif Aslam, however, has always been an artist who creates music that lingers. Attending one of his concerts is enough to understand how deeply and widely his songs resonate — not just with people capturing videos for Instagram or avoiding FOMO (fear of missing out) but also with fans who can sing his lyrics from start to finish.

Aslam was among the first young artistes to cross over from his home turf in Pakistan and become a musical sensation in India and beyond. Following the path less travelled, he joined the ranks of veteran legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ghulam Ali, whose crossover fame had set the stage.

In the early 2000s, Aslam’s music struck a chord with the youth of India. “I always had fans coming to me and telling me about their breakups and makeups, sharing how my music played a role in their love lives,” says Aslam as we sit down for a chat before his Dubai concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 1.

The singer, whose recent video of surprising school students in Pakistan with a live performance of his breakout hit Aadat went viral, shares his vision for supporting young artists, reconnecting with his roots through original music, and creating timeless tracks with his latest initiative, Borderless World.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q. Welcome to Dubai! What have you been up to recently?

We just got here yesterday, and we were actually shooting for one of the songs for the ICC Champions Trophy. We’ve also been rehearsing for our concert on February 1 and we’re working on a lot of projects under the Borderless World initiative.

Q. You had breakout hits like Aadat and Doorie, which transcended borders very early on when many artistes weren’t doing that, especially in the South Asian diaspora. When you started your journey, did you anticipate reaching such a wide audience and connecting with masses all around the world?

I don’t think any artist can anticipate that. Sure, you can manifest it, but I had no idea. I thought I’d be done after one album — or even just one song. But, by the grace of God, I’ve been very lucky and blessed. I’m incredibly thankful to my fans. And then Bollywood happened, which kept me busy for about 20 years. During that time, I think I forgot how to connect with my roots and create original music because I was occupied with other commitments.

However, now feels like the right time to give back to my fans, who’ve been asking for original music.

Q. What was your big dream back then?

To become a cricketer or maybe an actor — but definitely not a singer! That just happened.

Q. Speaking about Borderless World, was this initiative inspired by your personal journey and the challenges you faced?

Absolutely. When I used to share my music with some of my seniors, they weren’t always receptive. I thought that if I ever became successful, I would give back to fellow musicians and upcoming talent. That’s what Borderless World is all about. It encourages both emerging and established artists to collaborate and create without boundaries.

Q. What can audiences expect from this project moving forward? What kind of music will it feature?

The first season revolves around my originals, but in the second season, we’ll start incorporating creative inputs from others. Fans can expect a lot of collaborations, including young, upcoming artists working with me as their producer.

Q. A lot of aspiring artistes around the world look up to you. What advice would you give them for breaking into this industry?

With the Borderless World initiative, we’ll share an email address where they can reach out. My team will filter submissions and select the most eligible talents, whether they’re musicians, actors, videographers, or directors.

Q. You have many fans in Dubai who eagerly wait for your concerts every year. Are there any plans to collaborate with artistes from the city?

You never know! We might set up a booth, invite someone from the audience on stage, and, if they’re creative enough, collaborate with them. Why not?

Q. You’ve performed at Expo 2020 Dubai and in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the years. What’s your most special memory with the live audiences in Dubai? Dubai’s audiences are amazing. The city challenges you as an artist because there are so many concerts happening all the time, so you’re always striving to meet their expectations. What I love most is the diversity of the crowd — you see Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Bhutanese, Nepalis, and more. They all connect with my music differently and often share stories about how my songs have been a part of their lives, from makeups to breakups. It’s always interesting to hear their perspectives. Q. In an era of Instagram Reels and 30-second trends, where music has such a short shelf life, you’ve created timeless hits. How do you see the music landscape evolving? Music has changed drastically. One of the main complaints I hear from fans is that they don’t get to see enough of me. That’s another reason why we started Borderless World. It allows fans to see more of me, and who knows? I might even start vlogging. Recently, we’ve been visiting schools and talking to kids about music, life, and how they view things now compared to our time. It’s refreshing to hear their perspectives. As an artist, adapting to the times while staying authentic is essential. Q. Do you feel the pressure to keep 30-second reels in mind when promoting your music? Not really. If something is good, it’s timeless. That’s what we aim to create. Yes, videographers often talk about the 30-second format, but it’s just that a format. There’s nothing wrong with it, but good music transcends those limits. Atif Aslam with Sonu Nigam Q. Another trend is artists collaborating with others during live concerts. What surprises can fans expect from your Dubai concert? We’ve done that before with several artists, like Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Sonu Nigam. Let’s see! There might be surprises, and the setlist could be different this time. Q. Can we expect a live performance of Borderless World in Dubai anytime soon? Absolutely! Most likely on February 1, fans will also get to hear something new. somya@khaleejtimes.com