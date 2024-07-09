UAE: Sole DXB to celebrate its 12th anniversary with a comeback in December

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:20 PM

Sole DXB, the highly anticipated festival celebrating youth and contemporary culture in the region, is set to make a dazzling return from December 13 to 15 at Dubai Design District (d3).

Sole DXB, organised by Sole, a prominent voice in the youth and contemporary culture scene, features a dynamic lineup including live music, DJ sets, fashion, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments, youth clinics, and serves as a leading experiential platform for leading global brands.

The 2023 edition, headlined by Busta Rhymes, drew over 31,000 attendees from 85+ countries, showcasing performances by 100+ artists, designers, speakers, and over 80 participating brands across three vibrant nights.