Singer Madonna sparks marriage rumours with boyfriend Akeem Morris

Singer Madonna has created a buzz in the entertainment industry with her rumours of marriage to boyfriend Akeem Morris after she several photos showing off a giant diamond ring on her left ring finger, reported E! News.

In one of the pics posted to Instagram, Madonna and Akeem were seen walking down a hallway together with the Material Girl showing off the ring on her left hand for the camera.

"Here's to more Love — to happy children, to magical thinking, to good health and eternal blessings. I give thanks and praise to anyone being brave — in this life and all the others," she wrote alongside the snapshots as quoted by E News.

The photos also featured several photos of Madonna and Akeem expressing love. In one of the snaps, the Jamaican football player can be seen hugging and planting a kiss on the Grammy winner.

Alongside photos of her daughters, Madonna shared another close-up of the ring and tagged jewellery designer Julie Y Kim.

While Madonna and Akeem have not publicly confirmed their romance, the duo have not expressed any hesitation away from sharing photos of each other on social media.

The singer has not publicly addressed marriage rumours yet.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently teased the arrival of new music, set for release in 2025.

In an Instagram post, the 'Queen of Pop' shared a video montage that showed her hard at work in the studio with long-time collaborator Stuart Price, known for his work on her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

The clip features Madonna and Price dancing, writing, and vibing together in the studio, while her boyfriend Akeem Morris, manager Guy Oseary, and twin daughters Stella and Estere join the creative process.

Captioning the video, Madonna, 66, expressed how deeply fulfilling the experience has been.

"Working on new music with Stuart Price these past few months has been medicine for my SOUL," she wrote, adding, "Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don't need to ask anyone for their permission.. I'm so excited to share it with you."