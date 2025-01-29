Lady Gaga announces her new album 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, singer Lady Gaga shared details about her upcoming album Mayhem.

Sharing a cinematic video of spooky photographs and typed-out messages flashing in and out to the beat of an intensifying, dark soundscape, she took to Instagram and wrote, "Mayhem coming March 7."

The update left fans extremely excited.

"Too good," a social media user wrote.

"Yaaay, can't wait," another netizen commented.

According to Deadline, in a statement Gaga explained, "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved." She said her creative process resembles "a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."