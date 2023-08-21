Fans react to a heartwarming BTS video of Javed Akhtar and Jatin-Lalit creating 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon'

Nabeel Khan says the composition is a National Day gift to the country that has embraced him with immense love
A nostalgic throwback video featuring Javed Akhtar and the music composer duo Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit, collectively known as Jatin-Lalit, crafting the song "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon" for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the film Yes Boss, has captured the hearts of many.
This behind-the-scenes glimpse, which has resurfaced on Instagram, is receiving widespread admiration for showcasing their unwavering dedication and genuine commitment to creating timeless music. The trio's collaborative efforts to shape the soulful composition have garnered praise for its ability to endure through time. The original video was initially shared by Lalit on Instagram earlier this year.
Fans took to social to show their love for the music. "The generations to come will realise one fine day, these were the artists, who had immense passion for the craft," a fan commented. One more said, "This is pure gold." While another comment read, "Javed sir wrote it. Jatin-Lalit composed it. Abhijeet sang it. SRK acted on it. It takes greatness to create a generational legacy." Another fan commented, "Time when artists actually gave efforts to make songs."
The melodic rendition was sung by Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, for Yes Boss, helmed by Aziz Mirza.
ALSO READ:
Nabeel Khan says the composition is a National Day gift to the country that has embraced him with immense love
Joaquin Phoenix portrays the famous French emperor in the film, currently playing in UAE cinemas
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Popular fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who is set to make an appearance at Dubai Active, on fitness myths and working out on a clock
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
According to a court filing, the victim Sheila Kennedy, an actress and model, said that she did not consent and felt overpowered
Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge