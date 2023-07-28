Emirati DJ Bliss to perform at Europe's largest electronic music festival

Marwan Parham Al Awadhi is all set to perform at UNTOLD Europe on August 5

The stage is set for an electrifying moment as the UAE's Marwan Parham Al Awadhi, widely known as DJ Bliss, is all set to perform at UNTOLD Europe, Europe's largest electronic music festival. This event marks a significant milestone in the burgeoning relationship between Dubai and Romania, following the recent announcement of UNTOLD's grand debut in the UAE. The musical icon will be closing the mainstage on August 5 from 4.20am to 5.20am.

With the annual UNTOLD Festival continuously making waves in Cluj-Napoca at Cluj Arena, DJ Bliss's performance is set to bridge the gap between the two editions, celebrating the union of musical talents from the Emirates and Europe. This comes on the heels of UNTOLD, Dubai's first mega festival, which revealed its spectacular debut at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, promising an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts everywhere.

A multifaceted personality, DJ Bliss has made his mark as an Emirati disc jockey, emcee, TV presenter, and radio personality in Dubai's vibrant entertainment scene. Having earned international recognition for his music productions, including co-producing with the legendary Wyclef Jean, he has taken the world by storm with his distinctive talent.

As the first Emirati artist to sign with major multi-national music companies, DJ Bliss's journey from humble beginnings to international stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. From winning the prestigious 'Middle East Regional Palm DJ of the Year' award to captivating audiences at Ministry of Sound in London, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of his craft.

DJ Bliss's dedication to music has inspired him to establish his entertainment company, Bliss Inc. Entertainment. His passion has led him to perform alongside global icons such as Wiz Khalifa and Prince, and collaborate with Grammy Award-winning artists like Shaggy and Wyclef Jean.

Signing with Universal Music MENA further solidified his position in the music industry, and his hit single "Shining" featuring international rapper Mims and Daffy became an instant sensation. Recently, his compilation album "Made in Dubai”, featuring various local artists, soared to the top spot on the UAE iTunes charts, reinforcing his status as a musical force to be reckoned with.

DJ Bliss's performance at UNTOLD Romania will leave an indelible mark on the festival's history and strengthen the ties between Dubai and Romania. Fans from across Europe, Asia, North America, and beyond can look forward to an unforgettable show as DJ Bliss brings his unique Emirati flair to the grand stage of UNTOLD.