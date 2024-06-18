Mumbai Police arrests man for plot against Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (L) (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:06 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:07 PM

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a man in Rajasthan who was plotting to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Police said that the 25-year-old suspect posted a video on the YouTube channel Are Chhodo Yar, where he spoke about the Bishnoi Gang and the plot against the star.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused from Borda village in Rajasthan. He was taken to Mumbai for further investigation, they said.

The offence was registered at South Cyber Police Station in Mumbai vide under Sections 506(2), 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66(d) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

On June 4, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded the statements of Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan in connection with a firing that took place outside their Bandra residence in April.

As per Mumbai Police's official, Salman's statement took nearly four hours.

In his statement, Salman told police that he was home on the day of the incident, having slept late the previous night. Hours later, the sound of a bullet woke him up.