Movie based on 'The Sims' video games in development

A movie based on life-simulation gaming series The Sims was confirmed on Tuesday, in Hollywood's latest effort to cash in on the video-game adaptation craze sparked by hits such as Super Mario Bros and Sonic the Hedgehog.
The much-rumoured project is being developed for the big screen by Amazon MGM Studios, video game giant Electronic Arts announced at its investor day event, among broader plans to expand its lucrative Sims franchise.
The Sims video game series was originally spun off from the popular SimCity franchise.
While its forerunner had gamers building cities, 2000's The Sims took players inside individual homes, allowing them to customise everything from furniture to their virtual inhabitants' relationships.
Over 25 years The Sims and its three sequels have sold more than 200 million copies, and Electronic Arts is now also planning a multi-player version.
Kate Herron, best known for Marvel superhero television series Loki, will direct and co-write the movie.
Described by its original creator as a "virtual doll house," the flexible and open-ended Sims games generally lack specific goals or plotlines.
Details on the film are scarce, with no release date set, though EA's Kate Gorman told Variety the film would be "very much rooted" in the games' universe, featuring plenty of Sims lore.
Margot Robbie's company LuckyChap, which was behind the similarly unlikely yet wildly successful movie adaptation Barbie, will produce.
"We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want," said Gorman.
Other recent popular video-game adaptations have included Sonic the Hedgehog, Uncharted, and television's The Last of Us.
