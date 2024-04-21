Mona Kattan, Sima Ved to headline The Retail Summit 2024 in Dubai

After an absence of nearly 850 days, the popular game is bringing back the cosmetic skin to its shop
The Retail Summit 2024 is poised to elevate the retail industry with its unparalleled showcase of innovation, star-studded speaker lineup, and exclusive entertainment offerings.
Scheduled for April 23 and 24 at Atlantis, The Palm, this global event promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in partnership with Dubai Chambers, The Retail Summit 2024 boasts over 800 attendees from 64 nations and features more than 90 industry leaders engaging in over 35 interactive sessions.
Leading names like Mona Kattan, Sima Ved (both of who appeared on Dubai Bling), and fashion names including Karen Millen, and people from Alshaya Group, MAF Retail, New Balance, etc. headline the speaker roster, discussing topics from omni-channel experiences to AI's impact on consumer engagement.
The event's official Platinum Sponsor, Apparel Group, takes centre stage, showcasing its commitment to pushing retail innovation boundaries. Attendees will also enjoy exclusive networking events such as the Icon Dinner at CouCou Dubai, VIP Dinners, and a Sky Party at Cloud 22, offering a blend of industry insights and Dubai's vibrant culture.
With a focus on AI, digital integration, and sustainability, The Retail Summit 2024 aims to inspire change and drive meaningful connections within the retail landscape. To participate in this transformative event, visit theretailsummit.com to register.
ALSO READ:
After an absence of nearly 850 days, the popular game is bringing back the cosmetic skin to its shop
The latest update for the game addresses concerns over the MORS sniper rifle's excessive wall penetration
This marks the first time that Cannes has awarded its prestigious lifetime achievement prize to a company rather than an individual
'Amar Singh Chamkila' also stars Diljit Dosanjh
British-Indian actor Dev Patel shares the list with the Bollywood diva
The 2014-romantic drama is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel '2 States: The Story of My Marriage'
The Hollywood star confirmed the pregnancy during the premiere of his latest movie
Jennifer Lawrence is potentially set to portray Sinatra's second wife in the biopic