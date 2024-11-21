Mohini Dey not involved in AR Rahman-Saira Banu split, lawyer says

Hours after Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira announced their decision to separate, the bassist who works with the composer, Mohini Dey, also took to social media to announce her divorce.

In a joint statement on social media, the bassist said with her former husband, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated."

"While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed," she added in her statement.

Requesting privacy during the time, they said, "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements."

The timing of both announcements led to netizens speculating on her involvement in Rahman and Banu's split.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, Rahman and Banu's lawyer, in an interview with an Indian media house refuted such rumours. While speaking to Republic TV, Vandana Shah said that there is "no link at all" between both the announcements.

She added that Rahman and Banu made this decision themselves, and that it was an "amicable" split – quashing any such rumours that may have risen.

Mohini Dey has performed with AR Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide and released her self-titled debut album in August 2023.

Rahman's separation

AR Rahman shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

Their son Ameen also took to his Instagram Stories and requested "privacy" during this time.