'Mirzapur 3': Rap track by Raga unveiled

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:41 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:13 PM

The makers of Mirzapur are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz regarding the third season.

On Sunday, a rap track titled Gandi Bimari by Raga was unveiled.

The beat-heavy track depicts the essence of the series. It highlights themes of power and control, and depicts how a struggle can transform into a source of triumph.

The song is sung and penned by music artist Ravi Mishra (Raga) and composed by Raga and Anshuman Lehri (Wamp), tracing Guddu Pandit's journey to claim the throne.

Recently, the trailer of the most awaited season of Mirzapur was launched in Mumbai.

Director and Executive producer Gurmmeet Singh said, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character's life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur's throne unfold in the new season.”

He added, “The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three-and-a-half-years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video."

The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and second season came in 2020. Ahead of the release of the third season in July, actor Ali Fazal took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the challenges he faced while reprising his role of Guddu Pandit.