Miley Cyrus recalls 'undeniable' chemistry with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM Last updated: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 2:48 PM

Miley Cyrus recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing insights into her experience while filming the 2010 movie The Last Song. The pop sensation delved into why she believes her on-screen and off-screen romance with Liam Hemsworth was so successful.

In a TikTok video posted on September 1, Cyrus said, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life."

She continued, "So the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."

Cyrus and Hemsworth's real-life relationship blossomed after they met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks book adaptation. The couple, who had their share of ups and downs, began dating shortly after filming commenced, leading to an engagement in 2012. After an on-again, off-again journey, they tied the knot in December 2018, only for Hemsworth to file for divorce in August 2019, which was finalized in January 2020.

In her TikTok video, part of a series reflecting on her past experiences to coincide with her new single Used To Be Young, Cyrus also discussed how The Last Song project came into existence, along with the story of how Liam Hemsworth secured the role of Will, her character's boyfriend in the film.

"In 2008, I had to do another feature film for Disney," she explained. "And I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie."

"And we had gotten it down from thousands to the final three," she noted, "and Liam was a part of those three."

