Mike Rife comes to Abu Dhabi

The actor-comedian will perform at Etihad Arena on October 27

by

CT Desk
Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 3:15 PM

Ready to see a TikTok star in real life? Well, Mike Rife fits the bill. The social media sensation is bringing his ProbleMATTic World Tour to the UAE on October 27.

Rife has had a young introduction to stage life, having begun his comedic journey at the age of 15. By 17, he had packed up his bags and moved to Los Angeles to steer his career onwards and upwards. It’s clearly worked. He not only got gigs on stage and a loyal TikTok following but also stints on MTV's Wild 'N Out, TRL reboot, TRL reboot, and Bring The Funny.


In 2021, the funnyman self-produced and distributed his first one-hour comedy special, Only Fans, on YouTube. After this viral moment, he did another, Matthew Steven Rife.

Want to see the professional at work? He’ll be at Etihad Arena on October 27. Tickets for the show, which begins at 7.30pm, start at Dh350. The gig has wheelchair accessible seating – if you want to book a spot or learn more about this, call 600 511115.

Unsure if his brand of humour is for you? Check out his special, Natural Selection, on Netflix. The show’s synopsis reads: “From his problem with protection crystals to his beef with social media trolls, comedian Matt Rife holds nothing back in this rollicking stand-up special.”

