Microsoft to shut down one of Bethesda's studios?

Amidst ongoing speculation, indications have surfaced pointing to the potential closure of Bethesda France following Microsoft's announced layoffs. While several individuals have surfaced online claiming the closure, Microsoft has yet to confirm or deny these rumours as of the time of this report.
Microsoft's announcement in January of significant layoffs, amounting to around 1,900 employees in 2024, stirred controversy within the gaming industry. Particularly notable was the impact on Activision Blizzard, despite its recent acquisition by Microsoft. The cuts, accounting for approximately 8% of Microsoft's workforce, were announced without specific details regarding the affected areas.
The latest rumour suggests that Bethesda France, with 12 years of operation under its belt, may have fallen victim to Microsoft's restructuring efforts.
While the fate of Bethesda France remains uncertain, the potential impact on Bethesda's future game development plans, including franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, appears minimal. With a reported staff of 15 primarily focused on marketing and game publishing within France, any closure is unlikely to significantly alter Bethesda's overarching strategy.
Despite these challenges, Bethesda's ongoing projects, including the upcoming Indiana Jones game and titles like The Elder Scrolls 6 and possibly Fallout 5, appear unaffected by the layoffs at present.
The former Spice Girl, who turned 50 recently and celebrated with a lavish birthday event shared numerous photos from the party on her Instagram Stories
