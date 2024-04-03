Michelle Obama heaps praise on Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter'

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 4:26 PM

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama praised singer Beyonce for her dedication to music, calling her both "a record-breaker and history-maker", People magazine reported.

"With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!" Michelle said of Beyonce's eighth studio album.

She mentioned in her Instagram post, "Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we've been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There's power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes -- and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us."

Michelle added, "Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year. The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country -- from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to "keep the faith" and "VOTE!""

According to People, the picture used for the message was one that Beyonce, 42, previously shared on her own social media handles to announce the then-forthcoming album.

On the album cover, the "Jolene" hitmaker sits on a white horse -- with one hand she holds the animal's reins, and with the other, she holds the American flag.

And this isn't the first time Michelle has shared her support for the superstar.

In a June 2022 tweet, the Chicago native shared her excitement for one of the entertainer's projects at the time. "Queen @Beyonce, you've done it again!" Michelle wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can't wait for the album!"

The upbeat, house music track was the lead single from Renaissance, Act I, reported People.

