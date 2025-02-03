MeToo France: Verdict due in trial of French film director Christophe Ruggia

French film director Christophe Ruggia (L) and French actress Adele Haenel. Photo: AFP

A court is on Monday to give its verdict in the case of a French filmmaker accused of sexually assaulting an actor when she was a child in what is seen as a #MeToo landmark trial.

Adele Haenel, 35, has accused filmmaker Christophe Ruggia, 60, of assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was between 12 and 14 and he was in his late 30s, accusations he has called "pure lies".

The two-day trial in December came as France's film industry has been rocked by allegations of sexual abuse.

Haenel, who starred in the 2019 drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire before quitting cinema, was the first prominent actor to accuse the French film industry of turning a blind eye to the ill treatment.

Ruggia directed Haenel in the 2002 movie The Devils, a tale of an incestuous relationship between a boy and his autistic sister. It was her first film role.

The film contains explicit scenes between the children and close-ups of Haenel's body.

Investigators said before the trial that members of the film crew had told them of their "unease" with Ruggia's behaviour on set.

Between 2001 and 2004, after shooting the film, the teenager went to see Ruggia nearly every Saturday.

During these visits, she has accused him of touching her inappropriately.

She told the court that she did not know how to escape the clutches of the director who told her that she owed him her career.

"Who was there to say, 'It's not your fault. It's grooming. It's violence'?" she said at the trial.

"You can't abuse children like that. There are consequences. No one helped that child," she said, speaking of her younger self.

During the trial, Haenel at one point told Ruggia to "shut up" and stormed out of the courtroom.

In 2019, Haenel went public with the charges of the assaults, stunning the French film industry, which had been slower than Hollywood to react to the #MeToo movement.