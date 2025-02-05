Mel B replaces Heidi Klum in season 20 of 'America's Got Talent'

British actress and singer Melanie Brown. Photo: Reuters

You won't see TV personality Heidi Klum on the 20th season of America's Got Talent (AGT). Former judge Mel B will take her place alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Mel B previously was a judge on the NBC series from 2013-18 and on spin-off AGT: Fantasy League in 2024.

AGT is set to premiere on May 27, with live shows beginning in August.

There were speculations that Klum is not going to be part of the talent show after she rejoined Project Runway for its upcoming 21st season, which will air on Freeform and then stream on Disney+ and Hulu.