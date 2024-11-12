Megan Fox pregnant, expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Actor Megan Fox and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood together. On Monday, Fox took to Instagram and shared the "good news" of her pregnancy. She shared a picture in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, using song lyrics from Kelly's track Last November, a song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss, according to People.

Fox also posted a picture of the positive pregnancy test. This will be Fox's fourth child and Kelly's second. Fox is already mum to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15.

According to People, Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. They went public with their relationship after Fox appeared in Kelly's Bloody Valentine music video in May 2020. The video came just days after her now-ex Green confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage.

In January 2022, the actress announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of the Born with Horns artist getting down on one knee under a banyan tree, which holds a significant meaning in their relationship.