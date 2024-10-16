Meet the celebrity florist behind the Ambani wedding, Paris Olympics

Jeff Leatham is a name that resonates with elegance and creativity in the world of floral design. As the artistic director for the renowned Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, he has redefined the art of floral arrangements, transforming spaces into breathtaking showcases of colour and form. With a unique flair for blending modern aesthetics with timeless beauty, Leatham’s creations have captivated high-profile clients, from celebrities to luxury brands, making him a sought-after figure in the industry.

Leatham’s journey began with his passion for nature and design flourished. His work is characterised by bold, unexpected combinations and meticulous attention to detail, resulting in designs that are as much a feast for the eyes as they are a celebration of life’s fleeting moments.

Beyond flowers, Leatham is an artist at heart, constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new mediums. In an exclusive interview with City Times, Leatham shares his unexpected journey into floral artistry, revealing how his passion was sparked by a chance opportunity. He reflects on designing for grand events, like the Ambani weddings, emphasising collaboration and the importance of client personality. Leatham also discusses blending tradition with modern aesthetics for memorable occasions and his exciting partnership with Four Seasons for the Paris Olympics. With a focus on creating iconic experiences, he explains how he infuses each design with a sense of place and the evolving nature of style.

Let’s explore the creativity, passion, and inspiration that fuel Leatham’s breathtaking floral designs and uncover the genius of a master who transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences, bringing spaces to life with his stunning creations. Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

What first drew you to the world of floral artistry, and how did you find your unique style?

My journey with flowers was truly special because I wasn’t actively seeking it. I had worked in various retail jobs before and always enjoyed working. After moving back from Europe one summer, I found myself without a job. I reached out to a friend, who was well-connected in Los Angeles, and asked if he knew anyone hiring. Interestingly, he knew someone at The Four Seasons, where they had a flower shop. It felt as though flowers found me rather than the other way around. I had never imagined myself in floral design, which is perhaps why I love it so much – it came to me unexpectedly.

You’ve worked on some of the most high-profile events globally, including the Ambani weddings. Can you share what it's like to design for such grand celebrations?

I’m not typically a fan of doing weddings because they can become very personal. However, the best part of my career after all these years is that I now get to choose who I work with. When it comes to clients like the ones you’ve mentioned, it’s more about collaboration and friendship. For me, the most exciting part is creating these grand celebrations while truly understanding the client’s personality, likes, and dislikes. Each event is unique, and it’s important to me that when people walk into the space, they don’t immediately think, "Oh, Jeff did this." I want them to wonder, "Who did this?" and then discover that it was me. Each event should have its own style and distinction.

When designing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations, how did you blend tradition with modern aesthetics?

One of my favourite parts of that project was the pre-wedding party in Jamnagar. The family built a greenhouse inspired by the New York Botanical Gardens, which was incredible. When we started, the area was just a dirt field, and within two months, we transformed it into something extraordinary. What I admire most about the Ambani family is that they always give back to the community. For instance, the glasshouse we created has now been repurposed into a public park for the city. For me, it’s always about dreaming with the client, creating an oasis of beauty and fantasy, and transporting people into a dreamlike space.

How did you approach your partnership with Four Seasons for the Paris Olympics 2024, and how did you represent both the elegance of Four Seasons and the global spirit of the Olympics?

It was incredibly exciting to work on the Paris Olympics, especially since it marked the 100th anniversary of the games. We had to be careful because only official Olympic sponsors can use the Olympic rings, so we had to get creative. We designed large, circular structures that, when assembled, gave the impression of the Olympic rings. We also incorporated vibrant colours and exciting shapes. Collaborating with different departments within the hotel was a highlight, creating a true team effort. When guests walked into the lobby, they could immediately feel the spirit of the Olympics, which was a magical experience.

Each event you work on is iconic in its own right. How do you infuse a sense of place, like the opulence of India or the sophistication of Paris, into your designs?

It all comes down to the personality of the client and the space itself. Just like fashion, styles evolve over time. No one dresses the same way year after year, and the design should be the same. For example, Four Seasons George V in Paris has undergone four renovations in 20 years, and it remains iconic because we are always reinventing. Whether I’m working with a high-profile client or a luxury hotel like Four Seasons, it’s about bringing something fresh, innovative, and exciting to the table. You have to keep evolving to stay relevant.

Your floral artistry at Four Seasons Dubai has become legendary. What’s your newest vision for this collaboration, and how do you plan to surprise and delight the hotel’s discerning guests next?

I’ll leave that to Leonardo and his budget meetings. But in all seriousness, it’s an honour to work in Dubai. I think people around the world look to Dubai for the future of luxury, just as Americans might look to Las Vegas. Dubai is futuristic in its approach to luxury, and it’s exciting for me to be part of that. There’s always something new happening here, like the helicopter taxi company I saw an ad for recently. It’s an incredible opportunity to create something special in a city that represents the future of luxury.

Flowers have their own language. What emotions or messages do you hope to convey when designing for life-altering moments like weddings or historic global events? Each design is unique because it's based on the personality of the client, the space, and the times we live in. It's essential to be sensitive to what's happening in the world, to people's preferences, and to the environment where we are creating. Everything has to be intentional, and the design should speak to the moment. Looking back at your journey, from humble beginnings to designing for royals, celebrities, and global events, what has been the most surreal moment? For me, it's the friendships I've built over the years. Of course, being knighted in France was a huge honour, but it's the beautiful memories and relationships that make me feel like I've truly made it. I owe much of my career to The Four Seasons, especially George V in Paris. It's in that lobby where I've met so many wonderful people, from celebrities to rock stars, who have since become lifelong friends. That's what makes it all worth it. In high-pressure situations like designing for a wedding watched by millions or a globally televised event like the Olympics, how do you remain calm and stay in your creative flow? Staying calm in high-pressure situations comes down to trusting my team and the process. When you've done this for as long as I have, you know that preparation is everything. We always plan every detail meticulously so that when the big day arrives, we can focus on executing the vision. I remind myself to enjoy the moment because that's when the best creativity flows. It's also about staying true to the design and not letting outside distractions affect the process. My team and I work like a well-oiled machine, and we know how to get things done, no matter the stakes.