Mason Gooding all set to reprise his role in 'Scream 7'

Mason Gooding. Photo: AFP

Actor Mason Gooding, who played Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream and Scream VI, is all set to reprise the role in Scream 7.

The new film in the slasher series is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

For Scream 7, the actor joins Neve Campbell, alongside new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner. Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream that hit theatres in 1996, is helming the new movie from a script by Guy Busick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gooding is also set to be seen in the romantic comedy slasher film Heart Eyes, directed by Josh Ruben and written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon (who also produces), and Michael Kennedy. The film stars Olivia Holt, Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster.

It is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes. In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top-grossing movie.