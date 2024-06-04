Masaba Gupta wishes mum, Neena Gupta, a Happy Birthday

Actor will reportedly star in the movie 'King' alongside daughter, Suhana
Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta wished her mother, the veteran actor Neena Gupta, a very happy birthday on social media on Tuesday.
In paying tribute to her mum, Masaba posted a number of old photographs of the Panchayat actress. She captioned it, “Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday ♥️🎈♥️ @neena_gupta simply the best.”
Neena was last seen in her series Panchayat, where she plays the wife of Pradhan Ji.
Masaba, on the other hand, is getting ready for motherhood herself. She and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, announced the pregnancy on April 18 this year.
