Masaba Gupta wishes mum, Neena Gupta, a Happy Birthday

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 3:04 PM

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta wished her mother, the veteran actor Neena Gupta, a very happy birthday on social media on Tuesday.

In paying tribute to her mum, Masaba posted a number of old photographs of the Panchayat actress. She captioned it, “Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday ♥️🎈♥️ @neena_gupta simply the best.”

Neena was last seen in her series Panchayat, where she plays the wife of Pradhan Ji.