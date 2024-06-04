E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Masaba Gupta wishes mum, Neena Gupta, a Happy Birthday

Emotional post on Instagram comes with precious pictures

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Bollywood actress Neena Gupta. (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood actress Neena Gupta. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 3:04 PM

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta wished her mother, the veteran actor Neena Gupta, a very happy birthday on social media on Tuesday.

In paying tribute to her mum, Masaba posted a number of old photographs of the Panchayat actress. She captioned it, “Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday ♥️🎈♥️ @neena_gupta simply the best.”


Neena was last seen in her series Panchayat, where she plays the wife of Pradhan Ji.

Masaba, on the other hand, is getting ready for motherhood herself. She and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, announced the pregnancy on April 18 this year.


ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment