Maroon 5 is coming to Abu Dhabi

If you are a fan of Maroon 5, you have a lot to look forward to this year. The band behind hits such as Sugar will be performing at YaSalam After-Race Concerts at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6.

Frontman Adam Levine and co will no doubt be dishing out singles like She Will Be Loved and Moves Like Jagger on the day – so wear your most comfortable dancing shoes and get ready to sing along.

They will join a stellar line-up of performers for the YaSalam After-Race Concerts. Other headliners that have been announced are English rockers Muse, who will take the stage on December 8.

Abu Dhabi’s had a pretty full roster of stars who are visiting the city. Past headliners include Foo Fighters and Chris Brown.

Of course, to Levine and co in action, you’ll need tickets to see the races.