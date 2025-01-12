Mallika Sherawat shares fun BTS video with Bruno Mars

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with singer-songwriter Bruno Mars from the shoot of their upcoming music video, calling it an unforgettable experience.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika shared a clip showcasing the shoot of Bruno's upcoming music video, in which she is set to play a prominent role.

In the video, Mallika points a gun at Bruno. He reacts by turning around, performing a dance step with the actress, and attempting to lip-sync the song. The entire crew bursts into laughter due to Bruno's humorous facial expressions.

Mallika captioned her post: "Shooting a music video with Bruno Mars was an absolute blast."

The post added, "Every moment on set was filled with excitement and fun. It's an experience I'll cherish forever!"

Fans flooded the comment section, expressing excitement over the unexpected collaboration between Mallika and Bruno.