E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Malhaar musical celebrates 100 years of Bollywood music in Dubai

Malhaar to premiere musical production '100 Years of Bollywood Music' on September 21 at the Emirates International School Auditorium

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:24 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:25 PM

More than 50 artists from the Malhaar ensemble, along with RJ Pavitra Menon from City1016FM and the dancers from the Tapasya Centre for Performing Arts, will take the audience on a journey through the vibrant eras of Bollywood music. The production, blending music, dance, theatre, and stunning visual effects, is a celebration of Bollywood's rich musical heritage.

The show , which will be held on September 21 at 7.30pm at Emirates International School Auditorium, has been directed by Kevin Oliver. " Its been my pleasure to be a part of this wonderful, exciting,colourful, vibrant show. Directing this event, which is a combination of vocals, dance and visuals is a challenge and so inspiring for me to get into," he said.


He added, “The challenge of editing the many many beautiful songs to tell a story, weaving a tale from the 1940 to the present was difficult. I would urge the music and theatre audiences in the UAE not to miss this production”.

The show will offer a medley of retro hits, popular songs, and modern chartbusters, with the choir adding a fresh and dynamic element to many iconic tunes.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment