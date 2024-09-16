Malhaar musical celebrates 100 years of Bollywood music in Dubai

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:24 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:25 PM

More than 50 artists from the Malhaar ensemble, along with RJ Pavitra Menon from City1016FM and the dancers from the Tapasya Centre for Performing Arts, will take the audience on a journey through the vibrant eras of Bollywood music. The production, blending music, dance, theatre, and stunning visual effects, is a celebration of Bollywood's rich musical heritage.

The show , which will be held on September 21 at 7.30pm at Emirates International School Auditorium, has been directed by Kevin Oliver. " Its been my pleasure to be a part of this wonderful, exciting,colourful, vibrant show. Directing this event, which is a combination of vocals, dance and visuals is a challenge and so inspiring for me to get into," he said.

He added, “The challenge of editing the many many beautiful songs to tell a story, weaving a tale from the 1940 to the present was difficult. I would urge the music and theatre audiences in the UAE not to miss this production”.