Malayalam movie industry: Kerala police registers FIR against actor Mukesh M

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:24 PM

An first information report (FIR) has been registered against actor and CPI (M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh M, following the complaint of actress Minu Muneer.

Kerala Police told ANI on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered against actor Mukesh, CPI (M) MLA from Kollam constituency. The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of an actress."

The police also added that another FIR has been registered against actor Jayasurya on the complaint of the same actress, under section 354 which deals with intent to outrage modesty. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) took the statement of the actress on Wednesday.

Muneer has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer detailed her experiences, alleging a range of misconduct. "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she claimed.

She further described troubling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation.

The allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.

Muneer's allegations were initially shared on her Facebook page, where she recounted a series of incidents dating back to 2013.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu," Muneer wrote.

She stated that the abuse led her to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai.

In response to these serious accusations, actor Mukesh M, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly, issued a press release asserting his innocence.

"In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain," he said.

"As both an actor and a public representative, I hold a deep responsibility towards society. Coming from a family with a rich theatrical tradition, I am perhaps more capable than most of understanding the pain and concerns of those in the arts," he added.