Malayalam film industry row: Mohanlal resigns as AMMA president

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 4:07 PM

Actor Mohanlal has resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report and sexual harassment allegations faced by some members of the executive committee.

Mohanlal and all executive members have resigned. Mohanlal wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the decision.

After the release of the Hema Committee report, a section of AMMA members demanded that those facing sexual harassment allegations resign from key positions.

More actresses have come forward with their complaints and allegations in the wake of the Hema Committee report which revealed discrimination and harassment of women in Malayalam film industry. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry.

Kerala Police said that the Special Investigation Team held a meeting at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

"The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," a Kerala Police release said.

On August 26, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry. Muneer accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse in the process of filming movies.