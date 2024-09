Malayalam film industry: Actor Siddique approaches Kerala court seeking anticipatory bail in rape case

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:28 PM

Actor Siddique on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case filed against him.

The actor's legal move comes amid the ongoing "Me Too" storm, which has shaken the Malayalam film industry.

The case against Siddique was filed after the police in Thiruvananthapuram registered an first information report based on a complaint from a female actor.

Earlier this week, Siddique quit as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) along with its entire 17-member executive committee following serious allegations of sexual abuse made by several women actors against prominent Malayalam cinema figures, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

Apart from Siddique, actors including Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju and director Ranjith were booked in sexual assault cases.

Sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry followed after the Justice Hema Committee report disclosing some shocking details of crimes against women in the industry were made public.