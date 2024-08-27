Malayalam cinema industry scandal: Everything we know so far

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM

In the latest development to come out of the Malayalam cinema industry scandal, actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against fellow actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu, on Tuesday. And a case was registered against director Ranjith following the complaint lodged by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra alleging inappropriate behaviour on Monday.

The news comes days after a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public, on August 19.

The outcry has been a long time coming. The Justice Hema Committee report was submitted to the Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

Here’s what we know about the Malayalam cinema industry scandal:

The seed of doubt

The most shocking incident that led to the creation of the Justice Hema Committee was in 2017, when well-known star Bhavana Menon, who had worked in more than 80 movies, was assaulted by the group of men travelling from Thrissur to Kochi.

While the incident made news headlines, what stunned fans of the film fraternity was the implication of leading actor Dileep in the menacing encounter. Even though he denied the charges, he was incarcerated for three months before being released on bail. (The case is still in court).

Months after the attack, women in the industry formed the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), petitioning the government to address the issues faced by women in the South Indian movie industry, also known as Mollywood. And so the Hema Committee was formed in November 2017.

Findings of the investigation

BBC reports that the committee found evidence of foul play, stating that retired Justice K Hema says the WCC told her that “women are being silenced as the prestige of the film industry needs to be upheld”.

The report stated that “the industry is controlled by a group of male actors, producers, distributors, exhibitors and directors who have gained enormous fame and wealth”, adding that these big-wigs were among the perpetrators.

The committee also found that women are denied basic human rights such as access to toilets and changing rooms, even on sets. Women often have to find secluded spots to change or use the bathroom during outdoor shoots, with no access to water or basic facilities.

“The experiences of many women are really shocking and of such gravity that they have not disclosed the details even to their close family members,” it said.

The group interviewed actors and actresses and also producers, directors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, hairstylists, make-up artists and costume designers.

What happened next?

The report, submitted in 2019, was only released on August 19 when it created ripples of shock across the country.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by between 10 and 15 male producers, directors, and actors.

After Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of mishaviour in 2019, he resigned as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman on Sunday.

And IGP & Commissioner of Police S. Syamsundar told ANI on Monday, "Received a complaint from the victim in the abuse case regarding Director Ranjith. A crime in the north police station has been registered under section 354 and the investigation will be as per the mandate to be decided by the special investigation team constituted by the government for the same."

Another investigation team is formed

It was as though a dam had broken with many women coming forward to talk about their own experiences. On Sunday, as pressure mounted, the Kerala government said it would be forming a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to probe the allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Vijayan said that if any of those who testified before the Hema Commission come forward with complaints, appropriate action will be taken.

"No matter how high-ranking, everyone will be held accountable before the law," he said.

Who has spoken out so far and what have they said?

Sreelekha Mitra accuses director Ranjith of assault

Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of misbehaving with her back in 2009. In an email sent to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, she detailed an incident when she was in Kochi for discussions about a role in the movie Palerimanikkam, which Ranjith was directing.

Mitra claimed that during the discussion, Ranjith "clutched" her hand.

"I was invited to act in a film Palerimanikkam directed by Ranjith. As part of [the] discussion, I was called to the flat in which Sri Ranjith was staying at Kaloor Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of discussion, he [took] hold of my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realising that his intentions are not [focussed on] the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and returned to the hotel where I was staying. My bitter experience was shared on the next day to a scriptwriter Sri Joshy Joseph. As I was not given the travelling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Sri Joshy Joseph," the actress wrote in her complaint.

She added: "As a person hailing from Kolkatha, West Bengal, I was unable to pursue this matter any further to prosecute Sri Ranjith for the offence attracting section 354 & 354 B of the Indian Penal Code at the time of commission of crime."

Mitra also requested the Kochi Police to treat her email as a formal complaint.