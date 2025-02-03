'Mainstream Indian films have a long way to go': filmmaker Anurag Basu

'We only cater to the Indian audience,' he says, comparing the industry to the Korean movie industry
Bollywood film director Anurag Basu. Photo: AFP
Filmmaker Anurag Basu opened up about the lack of global outreach for Bollywood films, saying mainstream Indian cinema still has a long way to go when compared with the Korean Film Industry.
Basu, who is currently busy with the pre-production of Aashiqui 3, shared the present scenario of Bollywood in terms of its standing in the global cinematic landscape.
Despite earning critical acclaim for films like All We Imagine As Light and Anuja on global platforms, Basu believes that mainstream Indian cinema caters primarily to the Indian diaspora and audience. He acknowledges the industry's progress but feels there's still much more to achieve on the global stage.
Basu explained, "I think world cinema is noticing our films. But I think we have a long way to go because mainstream cinema still caters to the Indian diaspora and Indian audience. We still are far behind in getting a global audience. We only get an Indian audience globally. I think there is a long way to go."
The Barfi director also compared the global outreach of the Hindi movie industry to the Korean film industry.
"We only cater to the Indian audience. We are as young as the Korean Film Industry. But they have a global audience. People see their movies, we see their movies. Our movies are only seen by Indians. And very handful of people who are passionate about cinema. We don't cater globally. We only care about Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekend, 100 crore, 500 crore, bas vahi tak (only till there)," he said.
Basu also shared an update on the making of Aashiqui 3, saying: "We have not started shooting yet. We will start the shoot next month."
Besides this, Basu is also helming the sequel of his film Life in a Metro, which is titled Metro...In Dino.
