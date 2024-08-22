Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in Telugu version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

UAE: Diljit Dosanjh reveals details for upcoming concert; promises fans an 'unforgettable' night
The Punjabi singer is all set to perform in Abu Dhabi on November 9
Actor Mahesh Babu is all set to lend his voice to the Telugu version of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King.
The movie is scheduled for a December 20 release.
The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.
Makers on Wednesday announced the news on their social media platforms.
The post on X, formerly Twitter, read, "SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU is the Telugu voice of Mufasa in Disney's visually stunning family entertainer #MufasaTheLionKing. Mark your calendars for the Telugu trailer launch on 26th August at 11:07 AM. Catch the movie roaring into theatres on 20th Dec in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
The Telugu trailer for the film is set to be launched on August 26 at 11.07 am.
Mahesh Babu said: "I have always admired Disney's blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling, the character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special as it is an experience I will cherish with my children! I am looking forward to when my family as well as my fans will be watching Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu on the big screen on 20th December"
"Our aim always is to bring a deeper, more personal touch to storytelling and engage with audiences all over the country and for them to enjoy the cinematic experience with their families in a language of their choice. The iconic character of Mufasa has inspired generations, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu Garu bring the voice of Mufasa to life in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King!" said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.
In Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, joins forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the Hindi version.
ALSO READ:
The Punjabi singer is all set to perform in Abu Dhabi on November 9
The actor has played host, star and performer at the awards over the years
The tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 lineup at its upcoming event next month
Krishna was previously eliminated from the show after failing to complete a particularly challenging stunt
Wactor, 37, was killed by a gunshot on May 25 while walking to his car
Ryan was one of four film authors who received the award
Lopez submitted divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday
Set to open on October 2, the museum offers a nostalgic and interactive experience to all gaming enthusiasts