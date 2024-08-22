Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in Telugu version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Actor Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar (Photo by PTI)

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 3:51 PM

Actor Mahesh Babu is all set to lend his voice to the Telugu version of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King.

The movie is scheduled for a December 20 release.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

Makers on Wednesday announced the news on their social media platforms.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, read, "SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU is the Telugu voice of Mufasa in Disney's visually stunning family entertainer #MufasaTheLionKing. Mark your calendars for the Telugu trailer launch on 26th August at 11:07 AM. Catch the movie roaring into theatres on 20th Dec in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The Telugu trailer for the film is set to be launched on August 26 at 11.07 am.