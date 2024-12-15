Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor among guests at Anees Bazmee party

Film director and screenwriter Anees Bazmee celebrated 45 glorious years in the Hindi film industry with a star-studded event in Mumbai on Saturday night.

The event saw several B-town and industry veterans come together to honour the filmmaker for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

The evening witnessed a stellar turnout of stars, filmmakers, and industry stalwarts. Among the celebs who attended the event were Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan.