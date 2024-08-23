Macklemore's Dubai concert cancelled for the second time

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 4:53 PM

American rapper Macklemore has cancelled his upcoming Dubai show, which was scheduled for October 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, Macklemore is a well-known musician best known for singles like 'Thrift Shop'. The Grammy-winning musician was originally scheduled to perform at the same location in October of last year.

He earned international recognition earlier this year with the publication of his song "Hind's Hall," which has a Palestinian theme. His song, 'Hind's Hall', was dedicated to the memory of 6-year-old Palestinian child Hind Rajab, killed in Gaza while awaiting rescue. The title was inspired by the subsequent worldwide student protests.

Ticketholders were notified of the cancellation by Platinum List, which also assured that all purchases would be automatically refunded within 21 working days. The event has since been removed from the Coca-Cola Arena's website.

Both Platinum List UAE, the events organiser, and the rapper are yet to comment on the cancellation through social media platforms.