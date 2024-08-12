Look: Tom Cruise on Olympic mission

Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM

Hollywood's top gun Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of the Stade de France into the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday before speeding off with the Olympic flag in a dramatic handover that began the countdown to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

A beaming Cruise high-fived athletes after making the roughly 160-foot descent and took the flag from LA Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by US gymnast Simone Biles.

Cruise then disappeared beneath the stage before reemerging on a motorcycle with the flag affixed to the back and exited as the crowd at the 80,000-seat stadium roared.

The closing ceremony then transitioned to a prerecorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the famous LA landmark.

The flag was then passed from U.S. Olympians past and present as it traversed the city before reaching a beach party, where California-based musical acts the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed.