Look: Sobhita Dhulipala pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing

And it’s time. Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are getting hitched on December 4. The star couple got engaged on August 8, and have been sharing stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

Among the images that have gone viral from the ceremonies are Pelli Kuthuru (a Telugu pre-wedding ritual, celebrating the bride) and Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam (Haldi).

Here’s a look at some sweet moments from the festivities.