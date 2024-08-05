Look: Sanjay Dutt's 'Double iSmart' trailer out now

The announcement was made by Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, the host of the reality show
The trailer of Sanjay Dutt's movie Double iSmart has dropped.
The trailer shows a clash between Sanjay Dutt's and Pothineni's Ram characters. Italso depicts the romantic chemistry between Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. The trailer is full of action sequences, dance, romance and music.
Taking to X, Ram Pothineni posted an update about the trailer with the fans.
He wrote in the caption, "Mamaaaaaa! #DoubleiSmartTrailer aaagayyaaaa!..-Ustaad #DoubleiSmart Shankar"
Recently, the makers released the second single Maar Muntha Chod Chintha from the movie. This energetic dance number features Pothineni and Kavya Thapar.
The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Bhoomi Trivedi, and the catchy lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam while the music is by Manisharma.
Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Pothineni reprises his role as the titular character, once again finding himself embroiled in trouble.
The teaser provides glimpses of Ram's character indulging in his trademark antics, including flirting with girls and dancing, before confronting Dutt's formidable character, Big Bull, marking the Bollywood actor's debut in Telugu cinema. The teaser sets the stage for an intense showdown between Ram and Sanjay, with a gripping fight sequence near a Shiva linga.
Double iSmart, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster iSmart Shankar, is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.
Renowned music composer Mani Sharma returns to create the film's score. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
The original film, iSmart Shankar, enjoyed immense success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews for its portrayal of the titular character and controversial scenes. While Nabha Natesh's character met a tragic end in the first instalment, the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal's character remains undisclosed, leaving fans curious about the sequel's storyline.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Double ISMART will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi worldwide on August 15.
