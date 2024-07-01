Look: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram video

Clucks will host a wing-eating contest on July 1 where participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently delighted fans with a new video on Instagram.
The couple, who are parents to RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 10 months, exhibited their fun-loving side in the video.
In the clip, Rihanna, 36, donned large red sunglasses and energetically danced while playfully rapping along to TGIF by GloRilla.
Meanwhile, Rocky, 35, looked on with a mock disapproving expression, hands on his hips.
Rather than dampening her spirits, Rocky's playful reaction seemed to fuel Rihanna's enthusiasm further.
In the video, she intensified her dance moves, swinging her jacket around before tossing it towards the camera.
As Rihanna laughed off-camera, Rocky humorously declared, “I'm too old for this,” and walked off.
"Happy Friday," Rihanna captioned the video.
The couple confirmed their romantic relationship in November 2020 after years of friendship and collaboration.
“They have always had a solid friendship and the romance just enhanced that,” a music management source told People magazine.
