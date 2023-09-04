Look: Priyanka Chopra joins husband Nick in Texas for Jonas Brothers' concert

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 12:26 PM

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, recently rocked Texas with a spectacular concert. Adding to the excitement, Priyanka Chopra, actor and wife of Nick Jonas, joined him in the city to attend the show.

Priyanka shared glimpses of their journey on her Instagram Stories, including a selfie inside the car with the caption "Ice ice baby" and a geo-tagged location indicating Austin, Texas.

She also posted a photo of the picturesque clouds and a candid shot of Nick gazing outside, with the caption "Dreamy (heart eyes emoji)."

Check out the photos below:

Fan accounts captured moments of Priyanka and Nick graciously posing with attendees before the event. Priyanka, stunning in a blue dress and silver heels, and Nick, dapper in a white shirt and matching pants and shoes, made a fashionable pair.

Priyanka has become a regular presence at the Jonas Brothers' concerts. She and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand celebration at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On the workfront, Priyanka recently starred in the action-packed series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers, where she portrayed Nadia Sinh, one of the elite agents of the global spy agency Citadel.

Up next, she will share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Additionally, she is set to appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ: