Look: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share adorable photos from dreamy Udaipur wedding

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 9:34 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 3:10 PM

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have taken to social media to unveil enchanting glimpses from their picturesque Udaipur wedding. The couple, who tied the knot Sunday in a lavish ceremony at the Leela Palace Hotel, looked glamorous in their wedding attire.

Parineeti was a vision in a blush lehenga, radiating bridal elegance, while Raghav donned a cream sherwani, exuding grace and charm. The photos captured various moments from their special day, including their jaimala ceremony and pheras. One heartwarming image showed Raghav planting a loving kiss on Parineeti's forehead.

The couple's love story began with a breakfast date, as referenced by Parineeti in her caption, where their hearts instantly connected. They expressed their joy at becoming husband and wife, declaring that their forever journey had officially begun.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... so blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs," the caption read. "Couldn’t have lived without each other... our forever begins now."

Take a look at the photos below:

The wedding festivities were a grand affair, marked by traditional ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, and a delightful 90s-themed sangeet, featuring a live performance by singer Navraj Hans. The celebrations culminated in a beautiful wedding at Udaipur's serene Leela Palace Hotel.

Among the esteemed guests were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, and celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who crafted Parineeti's stunning wedding ensembles.

The absence of Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, was noted, with her mother citing her prior work commitments. Nevertheless, the couple's joyous wedding was a star-studded affair, with love and best wishes pouring in from all corners.

