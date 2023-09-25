Look: Parineeti Chopra all 'pinked' up in her first appearance post-wedding with Raghav Chadha

Glimpses from his birthday bash were all over social media
Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted in Udaipur on September 25 as they departed for Delhi. The couple had a private wedding ceremony with only close family and friends at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday.
Parineeti opted for an effortless style, wearing a pink top paired with a knitted poncho, complemented by denim. Her makeup was minimal, radiating a bridal glow with sindoor and pink choodas. She completed her look with a pair of flats and styled her hair in a simple, side-parted do.
On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha looked dashing in a white bandhgala shirt and black pants.
For their wedding, both the bride and the groom chose ivory outfits.
ALSO READ:
Glimpses from his birthday bash were all over social media
Post-October 7, Falasi has immersed himself in humanitarian work in Gaza
Lee was best known for his role in 'Parasite, in which he played the head of a wealthy family
Why Dubai is a muse for award-winning Georgian artist Toma Stenko and how it inspires her to tell the story of the city and its people through her paintings
The four-part series also features television personality Maniesh Paul
From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, these celebrities won the Internet over with their grand but intimate wedding ceremonies
Franklin's breakout TV role was in the British soap
In the partial glimpses of Raha, the little one is seen wearing white sneakers and had her hair tied in two ponytails.