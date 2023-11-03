Look: Nick Jonas joins viral trend along with celebrities Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra

Photo: Reuters

If you're active on Instagram, chances are you've stumbled upon someone — not necessarily a celebrity — lip-syncing to the “just looking like a wow” dialogue. But if you haven't, let us explain why this grammatically incorrect but highly expressive phrase is a rage on social media.

Jasmeen Kaur, a women's clothing store owner from Delhi, used the phrase first to describe a yellow kurta set in an Instagram video, posted on October 9. And it soon went viral, thanks to Kaur’s enthusiastic and refreshing oratory.

People, including actors, started using Kaur’s audio to describe an array of pretty or desirable things, from a good outfit to deliciously prepared food. And the latest to jump on to this bandwagon is none other than singer-actor Nick Jonas, who praised his wife Priyanka Chopra’s recent look at the opening of the Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Jonas shared Chopra’s photos in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant... just looking like a wow.” In the photo, Chopra is wearing a neon green Sabyasachi saree.

This meme cemented itself as a viral trend after popular composer Yashraj Mukhate, known for making catchy jingles using trending videos and audio, featured Kaur’s audio in a jingle. Titled 'What A Wow', it gathered over three 300,000 likes since it was posted on October 26.

The celebrities, too, were quick to share their videos using the same dialogue.

First, Sanya Malhotra shared a video in which she flaunted her outfit and makeup as Mukhate and Kaur’s ‘What a wow!’ jingle played in the background.

But the trend got the biggest celebrity endorsement when Deepika Padukone posted a clip on her Instagram timeline. This clip gathered over 66 million views.

Other than actors, even cricketers seem to have embraced this trend. Recently, cricketer KL Rahul commented on his wife, Athiya Shetty’s Instagram photos and wrote, "So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!". In response, Shetty wrote, "KL Rahul, I can hear you."

