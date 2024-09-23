Look: Nayanthara with twins Uyir-Ulag

Miya Cech will portray the beloved character Toph
On Saturday, Nayanthara shared a series of pictures with her twins, Uyir and Ulag .
Nayanthara's post is full of precious moments with her sons in Greece
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My heart."
As soon as the pictures were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "Awwwww you won the heart. stay Happy and blessed always God bless you Nayan."
Another user commented, "Awe."
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.
The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his their twins. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.
He captioned the post, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."
Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.
She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.
