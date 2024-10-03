Look: Millie Bobby Brown shared wedding pictures

'Uprising' is one of 224 official entries this year
Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown who married singer Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, in an intimate ceremony in June, has now shared some wedding pictures that are sure to make fans say "aww."
Bobby Brown, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures from her special day. The actress looked stunning in a white wedding gown with beautiful lace details. Bongiovi matched his bride perfectly, wearing a white tuxedo with a black bow tie.
Along with the pictures, she added a caption that read, "Forever and always, your wife."
Earlier in June, Bobby Brown confirmed her secret marriage to Bongiovi.
The 20-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando.
Along with the pictures, the Stranger Things star added a caption that read, "who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss."
In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe.
People magazine had earlier confirmed that Bobby Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents. Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in Stranger Things.
Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since.
