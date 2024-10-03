Look: Millie Bobby Brown shared wedding pictures

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown who married singer Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, in an intimate ceremony in June, has now shared some wedding pictures that are sure to make fans say "aww."

Bobby Brown, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures from her special day. The actress looked stunning in a white wedding gown with beautiful lace details. Bongiovi matched his bride perfectly, wearing a white tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Along with the pictures, she added a caption that read, "Forever and always, your wife."

Earlier in June, Bobby Brown confirmed her secret marriage to Bongiovi.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando.

Along with the pictures, the Stranger Things star added a caption that read, "who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss."