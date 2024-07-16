Look: Kim and Khloe Kardashian serve food to school kids in Mumbai

E-Paper

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:49 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:57 PM

It’s time again to keep up with the Kardashians.

Reality TV stars, sisters Khloe and Kim were in Mumbai for a couple of days for the much talked-about Ambani wedding.


According to Hindustan Times, the Kardashians had a busy weekend; they not only dressed to the nines and attended functions, shot an episode of their reality show, The Kardashians, and took some time out to visit the Iskcon temple in Juhu.

At the temple, they met and served food to schoolkids.


Kim draped herself in an orange and pink dupatta and had a flower in her hair. Khloe, meanwhile, wore a white gown and was wrapped in a blue and white stole.

They were also spotted chatting with Jay Shetty, British life coach and ISKCON follower, according to Hindustan Times.

The famous siblings flew down to Mumbai over the July 12 weekend for the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. At the wedding functions, Kim and Kloe wore Indian outfits and took plenty of photos of themselves interacting with Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kim with Aishwarya
Kim with Ranveer.
On Sunday, both famous sisters left Mumbai. As they exited their hotel, they were flanked by their security detail and production crew.

