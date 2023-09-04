Look: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner put divorce rumours to rest with latest Instagram post

Nancy Ajram, Black Eyed Peas: Abu Dhabi festival returns with stellar lineup of concerts
Rumours of American singer Joe Jonas and British actress Sophie Turner's divorce have been rife as media reports have stated that the both have had “serious problems” in their marriage for the past six months.
Joe Jonas has now put those rumours to rest with his latest post on Instagram.
In the picture, shared on the occasion of Labour Day, the Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Joe and Nick — are seen spending “a little family time”. Against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset, we see Joe Jonas seated with his brothers.
However, what caught our attention was his wedding ring.
Fans were elated after seeing Joe wearing it. A person said, “I love how we all just went looking for his ring.” Another added, “There’s the wedding ring Joe.” An excited fan added, “Joe with his ring back on.”
The divorce rumours started to make rounds after Joe and Sophie were spotted without their wedding rings, reported TMZ.
Meanwhile, a source told TMZ, “Joe [Jonas] had his people contact and consult with at least 2 Los Angeles area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie [Turner].”
Joe and Sophie embraced parenthood with the birth of their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.
In 2022, the two welcomed their second daughter.
Rumours around Joe and Sophie’s alleged split made headlines after various pictures of the couple, without their wedding rings, surfaced on the Internet.
Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 after they met through some mutual friends. Later in the year, in December, the Game of Thrones actress confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official.
The lovebirds had two weddings. They first tied the knot at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in May 2019. It was followed by another wedding in France, a month later.
