Look: Inside Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s dreamy Italy wedding

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now ‘Mr. and Mrs'. They exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding at Borgo San Felice located in Tuscany, Italy.
The ceremony was attended by their close friends, family and prominent figures from the entertainment industry. Varun Tej shared their wedding photos and captioned it: "My Lav".
For the big day, Varun Tej picked a beige Indian ensemble. But it was Lavanya who stole the spotlight in a striking red traditional lehenga, complemented by exquisite temple jewellery. The first photographs from the occasion are nothing short of dreamy.
Nagendra Babu, Varun Tej's father, also announced the big news on social media. Along with a photo of the newlyweds, he wrote, "Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela."
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, who is Varun Tej’s uncle, shared a superhit photograph from the event. He expressed his good wishes, stating, "And thus, they embarked on a new love-filled journey together. Starry wishes for the newest star couple." The photograph features the newlyweds posing along with Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Naga Babu, and Sai Dharam Tej.
The wedding festivities commenced with a cocktail night. Subsequently, a Mehendi and haldi ceremony followed.
The couple first met during the filming of their movie Mister.
Varun Tej hails from a family of prominent stars, with his father, Nagendra Babu, being an actor and producer. Furthermore, his uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, are renowned figures in the South Indian film industry, and his cousins include Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi has built her reputation through her roles in films like Doosukeltha, Bramman, and Happy Birthday, among others.
