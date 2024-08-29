Look: Indian actor Sonam Kapoor hosts grand pre-launch dinner for Jamavar Dubai

Photos: Jamavar Dubai/Instagram

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:03 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:06 PM

On August 28, the vibrant culinary scene of Dubai was abuzz with excitement as Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor hosted a grand pre-launch dinner for the highly anticipated Jamavar Dubai.

The evening celebrated the restaurant's upcoming opening, which promises to deliver a Michelin-starred dining experience curated by culinary director and chef Surender Mohan. Guests were treated to a tantalising journey across the Indian subcontinent, featuring exquisite dishes inspired by both the royal kitchens of the North and the succulent flavours of the South.

The event brought together a room full of love and camaraderie, showcasing a perfect blend of food, fashion, art, and design. Co-founder Samyukta Nair joined Kapoor and Chef Mohan to toast to this new culinary venture, expressing their gratitude.

Among the notable attendees were filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, lifestyle influencer Masoom Minawala, entrepreneur Lailli Mirza, and celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

As Jamavar prepares to officially open its doors on August 30, the pre-launch dinner set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable dining experience in Downtown Dubai.