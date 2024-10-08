Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Look: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's look from 'Abir Gulaal' revealed

This is an international production with a support cast from India and UK

It's official! Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani star Fawad Khan have commenced the shoot for Abir Gulaal.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look of the actors from the project, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK.


Aarti S Bagdi is directing the film.

Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy serve as producers on Abir Gulaal.


They said in a statement, "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."

According to Bagdi, the film explores the journey of two individuals "who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence".

